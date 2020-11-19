Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple’s new Mac Mini, discounts on fleece at Under Armour and savings on a Roomba robo vac. All that and more, below.
Apple Mac Mini
The brand new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now, the 256GB model is down to $669.99 at Amazon from it’s regular price of $699.99.
Under Armour
Warm up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) with this deal on all things fleece from Under Armour. Now through Christmas, you can take 25% off nearly 2,500 cozy styles for men and women, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings and even headwear. Even in the coldest weather, you’ll be ready to sweat.
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum
Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac is perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.
This Roomba moves throughout your home for 90 minutes before docking and charging on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Just be sure to shop soon; at $199, this robo vac will likely sell out quickly.
Ring Pathlights
Light up your outdoor space with a deal on Ring’s smart pathlights. This discounted pack — available for under $100, down from its usual price of $140 — includes four pathlights and a bridge, so you can brighten up your walkway or backyard for less. They’re ultra easy to install and are motion activated (you’ll also get notifications when the sensor is triggered). Connect them to your Ring doorbell for a truly integrated home security experience.
L.O.L. Surprise!
One of the top toys for kids this holiday season (and pretty much every season for the last few years), L.O.L. Surprise! is like a gift within a gift, and today only, Amazon is marking down several toys from the company. Pick up dolls galore that come with different accessories based on your tots’ preferences.
More deals to shop
- When you spend at least $100 at Nordstrom Rack now, you’ll get at least $20 (and up to $60!) to spend later.
- David Archy underwear and apparel are rated highly, and today, you can add some to your top drawer for less at Amazon.
- Add the classic Monopoly board game to your collection for just $10 at Walmart.
- Prepare for holiday meals with a one-day deal on Anchor Hocking bakeware and food storage, which will surely come in handy next week.
- Take 25% off select video games at Target, today only.
- Any of these Fossil and Skagen smartwatches would make a great holiday gift, especially since they’re on sale now at Amazon.
- Print out your photographic memories when you’re on the go with this discounted, ultra compact HP Sprocket Instant Photo Printer.
- Take an extra 40% off all Urban Outfitters sale styles for a limited time.
- This discounted GoWise Air Fryer also doubles as a rotisserie and dehydrator.
- Asics loyalty program members (it’s free to join!) can save 30% sitewide now.
