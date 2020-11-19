(CNN) —

Pets can be a little like toddlers in that they’re known to play with (or in) the box the present comes in. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be indulged at the holidays with really great stuff. Cashmere sweater? French-style pet macarons? Nothing’s too good for the other pea in your quarantine pod. They haven’t left your side. Ever. So it’s time to lay on the holiday love. On a tight budget this year? Lots of folks are this year, so we have fun ideas for as little as $3.99.

Whether your heart belongs to a gentle giant of a dog or a tiny fluffball kitten, celebrate the interspecies bond you share with a token of your gratitude for their unconditional love. Oh, and we have really fun picks for the other pet lovers in your life too. If these gifts don’t strike your fancy, check out our roundups of gifts for her, gifts for him, practical gifts, Amazon 5-star gifts, top-rated Nordstrom gifts and gifts for everyone else.

Gifts for dog lovers

Blueberry Pet Puffer Jacket (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

Keep your dog warm in one of these sleek toppers. It’s available in four colors, including season-worthy deep rouge (pictured) and hunter green.

___________________________________________________________________________

Custom Mini Cereal Boxes of Food, 2-Pack ($29; sundaysfordogs.com)

Custom Mini Cereal Boxes of Food PHOTO: Sundays

Unfamiliar with Sundays food? It’s a chewy, air-dried alternative to kibble your pup will surely gobble up. When that tasty fare comes in boxes adorned with their name and face, gifting your pup just got as easy as…yes, Sunday morning.

___________________________________________________________________________

Haute Diggity Dog Lick Croix Barkling Water Plush Dog Toy ($15.95; nordstrom.com)

Haute Diggity Dog Lick Croix Barkling Water Plush Dog To PHOTO: Nordstrom

With this plush toy, now your dog can have a La Croix addiction too.

___________________________________________________________________________

Durable Dog Leash ($58; wildone.com)

Durable Dog Leash

Upgrade your everyday adventures with this gold-standard leash. Its length adjusts in a snap. Unlike fabric leashes, it’s odor-resistant and wipes clean. It comes in eight chic shades.

___________________________________________________________________________

Casper Dog Bed (starting at $113, originally starting at $125; casper.com)

Casper Dog Bed PHOTO: Casper

OK, sure, maybe this bed seems expensive, but doesn’t your pooch deserve just as good a mattress as you do? Made by the same minds behind your favorite Casper mattress, you know this thing is plush and built to last.

___________________________________________________________________________

The Game ($55; fablepets.com)

The Game PHOTO: Fable Pets

Perfect for keeping a stir-crazy pupper occupied on cold, gray days, this toy-feeder hybrid will be as fascinating as that squirrel outside the window. It lays down physical and mental challenges that will entice them to keep moving (and unlock tasty tidbits).

___________________________________________________________________________

Rocco & Roxie Bandana ($15.97; amazon.com)

Rocco & Roxie Bandana PHOTO: Amazon

Your dog will strut through the neighborhood proudly in their new bandana. Tie it in front, in the back Western-style or twisted to the side like a fashionista. It comes in tons of patterns, but this red-and-green flannel one has extra holiday oomph.

___________________________________________________________________________

Portland Pet Food Holiday Treats ($10; uncommongoods.com)

Portland Pet Food Holiday Treats

These crumbly good handmade biscuits will give your fur baby a taste of the holidays without starting a table scraps habit. Both the pumpkin bones and gingerbread people are grain-free and human-grade.

___________________________________________________________________________

The Cold Snap Snood ($15.99; etsy.com)

The Cold Snap Snood

Calling all dapper doggos! These hand-knit snoods come in scads of colors. The golden yellow one, shown, will add a pop of cheer (besides keeping them nice and toasty) on gray-day walks.

___________________________________________________________________________

Bonne et Filou Dog Macarons ($23.99; amazon.com)

Bonne et Filou Dog Macarons PHOTO: Amazon

For the really spoiled pet (no judgment here), may we suggest handcrafted French-style macarons made of honey and yogurt? Pick from naturally flavored strawberry, lavender, rose, vanilla or mint (for a sweet dog with less-than-sweet breath) or a combination.

___________________________________________________________________________

Soapy Tails Dog Shampoo Bar ($8; amazon.com)

Soapy Tails Dog Shampoo Bar PHOTO: Amazon

Pick a bar, any bar! Pamper your pooch in a bath that will work wonders for their coat type, from wiry or smooth to corded or silky. There’s even one for puppy fur. All of these editor-approved bars are made with natural ingredients, and they suds up nice and frothy.

___________________________________________________________________________

Christmas Pom-Pom Dog Hat (starting at $14.90; amazon.com)

Christmas Pom-pom Dog Hat PHOTO: Amazon

Your dog is pretty darn cute already, but just imagine! Aside from being beyond adorable, this cozy head covering will keep their ears warm on nippy nighttime walks.

___________________________________________________________________________

Walkee Paws (starting at $32.99; amazon.com)

Walkee Paws

Essentially snazzy dog leggings with grippy boots, these will protect their feet from snow, ice and salt or chemicals on sidewalks. They also help elderly dogs or other dogs who are unsteady on their feet from slipping on wet pavement. When you return from your walk, just toss them in the washing machine. Your floors will stay cleaner too.

___________________________________________________________________________

HolidayTails The Magical Sleigh Ride ($29.99; petco.com)

HolidayTails The Magical Sleigh Ride

Hello, holiday card photo. This sumptuously soft plush bed will get oohs and aahs from everyone. The high, bolstered sides make it easy for small and medium-size dogs to curl up for a long winter’s nap.

Gifts for cat lovers

PetFusion Jumbo Cat Scratcher Lounge ($79.95; amazon.com)

PetFusion Jumbo Cat Scratcher Lounge PHOTO: Amazon

Here we have an eye-catcher that checks three boxes. For one, it saves your furniture by giving your cat plenty of scratchable cardboard surface. It’s also a lounger, big enough for two cats to laze and play on. And last, it saves space in your living room, since you don’t need both a scratching post and a cat tree. It’s a win-win-win.

___________________________________________________________________________

Organic Catnip Garden-in-a-Bag ($17; etsy.com)

Organic Catnip Garden-in-a-Bag PHOTO: Etsy

Cats are a fussy lot, but if there’s one thing they all like, it’s catnip. Keep a fresh supply of it on hand and save a bit of money by growing your own indoors. It’s easy with this complete kit. Your cat will repay you with hysterical displays of the catnip crazies.

___________________________________________________________________________

Petmate Jackson Galaxy Dumpling Bed ($25.99, originally $29.99; wayfair.com)

Petmate Jackson Galaxy Dumpling Bed PHOTO: Wayfair

It’s a squishy pink dumpling! That should be more than enough, but just so you know, it has a self-warming layer on one side to keep kitties cozy. That’s especially nice for older or arthritic cats. (In the summer, just flip the bed over.) And the cover zips off for washing.

___________________________________________________________________________

Bacon or Egg Cat Toy ($6.99 for either one, or $11.99 for one of each; amazon.com)

Bacon or Egg Cat Toy PHOTO: Amazon

Tuck one or two of these hand-cut, -stuffed and -stitched toys in their stocking. They’re made of wool felt and filled with organic catnip. These will make for funny Insta snaps for sure.

___________________________________________________________________________

Goody Box Holiday Toys and Treats ($27.99, originally $39.39; chewy.com)

Goody Box Holiday Toys and Treats PHOTO: Chewy

Can’t decide what to give your favorite feline this year? Make it easy on yourself (and your budget) by ordering up this treasure chest of cat love. Kitty will get an assortment of top toys and treats, six in total. Bonus: The sturdy, decorative box is reusable.

___________________________________________________________________________

Leaps & Bounds Teacup Toy ($3.99; petco.com)

Leaps & Bounds Teacup Toy PHOTO: Petco

Spot of tea? This toy may look dainty, but it brings lots of play power for the price. The tea bags are stuffed with organic catnip, and the saucer crinkles. Plus, it’s made of the lightest felt you can imagine so it can be tossed high and chased far.

___________________________________________________________________________

Christmas Cloak ($12.99; amazon.com)

Christmas Cloak PHOTO: Amazon

Just look at the photo. What else do you need to know?!

___________________________________________________________________________

Laptop Scratching Pad ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Laptop Scratching Pad PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, right? Many cats have a thing for sitting on our laptops while we’re trying to work. Channel their obsession -— and keep their claws in shape while you’re at it — with this clever scratching pad. It even has a mouse (the furry kind) attached!

___________________________________________________________________________

Petsafe Drinkwell Butterfly Fountain ($24.45, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Petsafe Drinkwell Butterfly Fountain PHOTO: Amazon

It’s the rare cat who enthusiastically laps up water from a bowl. Can’t you just hear them? Drinking mindlessly from a common bowl is so…dog. They may be more likely to lick water from a dripping faucet or the toilet. Enter the splashy freshness of this fountain. It comes with filters, and the flow is adjustable.

___________________________________________________________________________

Fish Christmas Stocking ($27.99, originally $34.99; personalizationmall.com)

Fish Christmas Stocking PHOTO: Personalization Mail

After keeping you faithful company all this time in quarantine, your cat deserves their own stocking this year. This fish-shaped one will hold plenty of swag from Santa. Kitty’s name is embroidered in your choice of fonts.

___________________________________________________________________________

Catit Lickable Treats Variety Pack ($10.39, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Catit Lickable Treats Variety Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Whether your furry friend favors salmon, chicken, liver or scallops, this trove of treats is the answer to the usual dry snacks. Each of the 15 squeeze tubes is filled with creamy yumminess for your cat to lick up. These make great meal toppers too.

Gifts for pet parents

Doggie Planter (starting at $60; uncommongoods.com)

Doggie Planter PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Handmade of coconut fiber in the Philippines, these jaunty fellows will bring a smile to any dog lover. Choose from a dachshund, pug, Westie or schnauzer.

___________________________________________________________________________

Lemonda Cat Bubble Backpack ($37.99; amazon.com)

Lemonda Cat Bubble Backpack PHOTO: Amazon

Taylor Swift may have started the cat backpack trend, but you don’t need a celeb paycheck to tote a chill kitty in style. That person on your list who’s all about their precious puss? They’ll love you forever if you gift them this astronaut-esque cat backpack. It’s lightweight, wipes clean, locks for safety and has strategic ventilation holes so kitty stays cool and comfy.

___________________________________________________________________________

Custom Phone Case ($49.95, originally $65.95; westandwillow.com)

Custom Phone Case PHOTO: West and Willow

You can’t possibly go wrong with a tough, protective phone case that’s also a way for your recipient to show off their pride and joy. It has flexible sides for easy off and on, and it’s designed to allow for wireless charging. All you need is a clear, close-up photo of your giftee’s pet and their iPhone model.

___________________________________________________________________________

Hoodie Duo ($60 for set, and $45 for human hoodie; catperson.com)

Hoodie Duo PHOTO: Cat Person

You may not consider yourself too cat-obsessed, but who can resist a matching sweatshirt set? Hey, there ain’t no shame in that game. Be loud and proud with your best bud rocking these matching sweatshirts. They’re made of soft cotton in the USA by a company that advocates cat adoption.

___________________________________________________________________________

Pet House Gingerbread Cookies Candle ($21.95; amazon.com)

Pet House Gingerbread Cookies Candle PHOTO: Amazon

Companion animals bring wonderful things to our lives. The smells that come with them are not one of them, though. So this odor-zapping, hand-poured candle is an ideal present for that neighbor or relative who always has room for one more dog or cat. It’s made in the USA of natural soy wax with a cotton wick.

___________________________________________________________________________

Posh Pooch Ornament ($16; anthropologie.com)

Posh Pooch Ornament

You can never have too much sparkle at the holidays. That special dog lover will think of you as they trim the tree with one of these glass ornaments. Choose either a poodle or a dachshund (who is sporting a Rudolph nose and antlers!).

___________________________________________________________________________

Pedigree Poem Dish Towel ($16; uncommongoods.com)

Pedigree Poem Dish Towel PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Looking for a delightful yet inexpensive gift for a host who’s decidedly Team Dog? Consider this sweet kitchen towel, printed with a poem that extols the virtues of their favorite breed. And they have just about all of them covered, from Airedales to Yorkies.

___________________________________________________________________________

Breed Silicone Dog ID Tags ($29.95; qalo.com)

Breed Silicone Dog I.D. Tags PHOTO: Qalo

Well, if these aren’t one of the smartest dog tags we’ve ever seen. Customizable with a picture of your pup’s breed and name, along with your contact information and microchip status, these editor-approved tags are silicone so they won’t jingle too much as your pup hops around the house. Plus, they’re just adorable.

___________________________________________________________________________

Diamond Dotz Midnight Cat Kit ($8.99, originally $14.99; joann.com)

Diamond Dotz Midnight Cat Kit PHOTO: JoAnn

Surprise your favorite feline aficionado with this simple project that will add shimmer to her season. She can de-stress from the holiday rush by getting in touch with her crafty side.

___________________________________________________________________________

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Kit ($99.99; chewy.com)

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Kit PHOTO: Chewy

The lure of finding out your dog’s breed background, especially if you have a rescue with a murky lineage, is pretty irresistible. The latest DNA test from Wisdom Panel is more accurate than ever, thanks to updated technology. They can break down breed information down to 1%. The process is easy — totally painless for pups — and many reviewers said results came back quicker than expected.

___________________________________________________________________________

LMTCreativeAtHome Custom Pet Portrait (starting at $24.49, originally $34.99; etsy.com)

LMTCreativeAtHome Custom Pet Portrait PHOTO: Etsy

Who doesn’t want their pet turned into a piece of art? Entirely customizable, you can get a watercolor portrait of your pet (with a frame, even) shipped to you in a matter of weeks (or less).

___________________________________________________________________________

Subscription to Kitty Poo Club (starting at $21.99 a month; kittypooclub.com)

Subscription to Kitty Poo Club PHOTO: Kitty Poo Club

This is one of those “Why didn’t they think of this sooner?” ideas. Each month, a new recycled cardboard litter box and special litter that lasts 30 days arrives. (Yes, as long as you scoop out the poo, it does last a month with hardly any odor. We tried it out.) Then you just toss the old one out! The boxes are printed with cheery seasonal designs.

___________________________________________________________________________

The Foggy Dog Rosa Waste Bag Pouch ($24; riflepaperco.com)

The Foggy Dog Rosa Waste Bag Pouch PHOTO: Rifle Paper Co.

Look to this sweet stocking stuffer for a canine devotee who also has an eye for design. The lush floral print and elegant gold hardware elevates the lowly poop bag holder into an objet d’art.

___________________________________________________________________________

Custom Cat Magnet ($24; etsy.com)

Custom Cat Magnet PHOTO: Etsy

It’s been said that dogs have owners, but cats have staff. But as any devoted cat parent will tell you, they don’t mind. Show off the object of your affection with a magnet on the fridge designed to look just like your cat. Even the collar can be personalized.

___________________________________________________________________________

Matching Fair Isle Sweaters ($75 for dog sweater, and $185 for human sweater; naadam.com)

A luxe gift for a special dog owner, these 100% cashmere sweaters will have them starting the new year together in comfy-cozy style. The doggie version has a leash hole and a higher cut around the belly.

___________________________________________________________________________

“Reserved” Pet Pillow ($75; uncommongoods.com)

"Reserved" Pet Pillow

Is your pet partial to a particular chair or corner of the couch? Mark their territory with this embroidered pillow, replete with charming illustrations. Available in cat or dog versions, the back of each pillow has the respective typical response to being woken up: “You’re home!” for canines and “What?” for felines.