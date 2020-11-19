(CNN) —

Pretty much the second we put the Halloween candy away, we’re already onto the next big thing — and yes, we’re talking Christmas trees. Once flimsy and covered in chintzy, tinsel-esque needles, faux trees have a historically bad rap, and for good reason.

But we’re here to tell you that the artificial Christmas tree options on the market today are far and away better than those from the days of yore. Specifically made to mimic tree types from around the globe — from Maine firs to Aspen pines — today’s fake Christmas trees are incredibly realistic-looking, and that’s not the only advantage.

Most come pre-lit, there’s the fact that you don’t have to lie on your stomach watering the tree all winter long and you won’t have any pine needles covering the floor, your carpet and pretty much every other nook and cranny in your home. Below we’ve rounded up the best faux trees to buy right now, from towering to tiny tabletop options, all of which could and should work in your homes.

Artificial pre-lit Christmas trees

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Isenhour Green Artificial Christmas Tree With Clear/White Lights (starting at $239.99, originally starting at $439.99; wayfair.com)

A top seller for Wayfair, this pre-lit pine replica has more than 2,300 positive reviews, not to mention a 4.7-star rating. Available in three heights, the abundant tree comes in three sections, has thick, natural-looking branches and is flocked with 70 pine cones. According to one reviewer, “This tree is everything I was hoping for and more. The look is elegant but natural.”

More to know: A matching 8-foot garland is also available.

National Tree Company 6.5-Foot Feel Real Jersey Fraser Slim Fir Artificial Christmas Tree ($240.46; homedepot.com)

Not quite a super-slim tree (those typically come in around 30 to 40 inches in diameter) but also not a full-bodied tree (which hover around 60-plus inches), this Jersey Fraser fir artificial clone is juuuust right when it comes to width. Available in two heights, the pre-strung tree has an abundance of branch tips (1,650 and 2,468, to be exact), and we can attest that it’s super easy to put together IRL. Perfect for small spaces that can handle the height but not a huge footprint, this tree is your solution.

Wondershop 3-Foot Pre-Lit Alberta Spruce Clear Lights Artificial Christmas Tree ($15, originally $25; target.com)

If you’re looking for a real bargain, this 3-foot tree comes pre-lit with white lights or multicolored, and a stand. Set up in minutes, all you need are a ton of gorgeous ornaments, and Target’s got lots of those.

Frontgate Starry Night Microlight Slim Profile Tree (starting at $1,759.12, originally starting at $1,999; frontgate.com)

We know, we know, there’s going to be some sticker shock here. But like all things from Frontgate, this tree is pure luxury. The cream of the artificial crop, the Fraser fir is not only realistic in its appearance, but it’s also gorgeous, thanks to an abundance of lights, and incredibly easy to assemble and store when the holidays are over.

The Starry Night tree, which features an astounding 4,000 microlight LEDs, is the perfect focal point to any room, and its slimmer diameter makes it ideal for corners, entryways or even bedroom nooks that deserve some holiday love. Sparkling and shimmering from every angle, Starry Night has lifelike needles molded from actual cuttings and comes with a remote control too. Done and done. Trust us when we say this tree is worth the splurge.

Beachcrest Home Dunhill Fir 10-Foot Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree ($519.99, originally $1,010.04; wayfair.com)

Not all artificial trees are created equally, and we can attest that this one from Beachcrest Home stands above the crowd…literally! At 10 feet tall, the lifelike green fir boasts more than 5,000 branch tips, resulting in a super-lush and authentic appearance in real life.

The Dunhill arrives in four sections and is easily assembled; the longest part of the process is fluffing the branches, given the tree’s towering height. We love how the lights are evenly dispersed from the tips to the interior trunk, and that replacement bulbs are included. More to know: If one bulb burns out, the rest of the strand stays on.

Most realistic artificial Christmas trees

Grandin Road Woodside Christmas Tree (starting at $699; grandinroad.com)

If you’re looking for a big ol’ tree for your family to gather round this year, this is it. From Grandin Road’s holiday collection, the Woodside is a classic evergreen option, chock-full of thousands of branch tips (4,868 for the 7.5-footer, and 8,248 for the 9-footer!), resulting in a tree that is both extra large and super realistic in appearance.

We tested it out IRL and can confirm the quick-connect pole system makes setup a breeze and that it’s incredibly dense and lush — the perfect main tree for any home with the space to accommodate its grander footprint.

Red Barrel Studio Newberry Spruce 7.5-Foot Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree With 750 Clear/White Lights ($253.99, originally $497.99; wayfair.com)

More than 1,000 Wayfair customers have given this green spruce tree a 4.8-star rating for its ultra-realistic appearance. Pre-strung with 750 lights — fear not, they all stay lit even if one bulb burns out — the tree features 2,315 branch tips molded from real tree branches, giving it an incredibly authentic appearance in real life. Says one 5-star reviewer, “Multiple people have mistaken it for a real tree. I like that the branches are made from two different materials; it adds to the realistic look of the tree.”

Balsam Hill BH Balsam Fir Premium 6.5-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree ($649; amazon.com)

Modeled after real firs from Maine, Balsam Hill’s artificial trees are leaders when it comes to ultra-realistic artificial options. How do they look so real? Well, first there are the “true needles” that mimic the color and texture of real evergreen trees; they’re semi-flat and have a bold green hue with light brown stems. Then there’s the upward-sloping branches and the teardrop shape of the entire tree.

On the Balsam Hill site, more than 1,300 reviewers have given the trees, which are available in multiple sizes and with various lighting iterations, over 4.6 stars. On Amazon, this tree comes pre-lit in 6.5- and 7.5-foot heights, which feature 4,550 and 5,678 branches and 750 and 1,050 lights, respectively.

Frontgate Noble Fir Full-Profile Tree (starting at $1,143.12, originally starting at $1,299; frontgate.com)

All of Frontgate’s faux trees are impressively realistic, this noble fir included. Plump and dense, the tree comes in three sizes, each one bursting with branch tips and warm white LED lights that last for 10,000 hours. Including a remote and a steel-coated tree stand, the tree comes in multiple sections, each one labeled for easy assembly. One happy customer has this to say: “It is stunning and stands so majestically. The needles do not look artificial, and the lights are positioned perfectly. We could not be happier with this purchase.”

Artificial Christmas trees with stands

Wondershop 6-Foot Alberta Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree ($36, originally $60; target.com)

A Target bestseller, this artificial Alberta spruce from Wondershop has nearly 3,000 positive reviews and is ultra lightweight, coming in at just 10 pounds. Constructed of plastic, the tree is perfect for outdoor areas but would be equally at home in your living space. Our favorite detail, however, is the price — trust us when we say that 30 bucks is a steal for a tree this big!

Home Accent Holidays 12-Foot Wesley Long Needle Pine Artificial Christmas Tree ($499; homedepot.com)

If you’ve got soaring ceilings in your home — well, first off, we’re jealous. But secondly, you need a giant tree to show off just how vaulted your space is. And we’ve got just the tree to do it. Coming in at 12 feet tall, this spectacular faux pine from Home Depot is traditional in design, featuring more than 4,000 branch tips, a robust shape and 1,100 warm white LED lights. Nearly 750 shoppers have given the tree, which comes with a folding metal stand, a 4.6-star rating.

Says one reviewer: “Wow! We are really loving this artificial Christmas tree. It took me a long time to convince my wife and kids that an artificial tree is the way to go. After setting it up and powering on the lights, it looks great and just like a real tree!”

National Tree Company North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree (starting at $60, originally starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

No surprise here: National Tree Company makes a solid artificial tree. More than 1,500 Amazon reviewers have given the North Valley spruce, which comes in a whopping nine heights, a positive review. Pre-strung with white lights and featuring hinged branch construction, the tree also comes with a sturdy metal stand.

White artificial Christmas trees

The Holiday Aisle Sierra 7.5-Foot White Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree ($359.99, originally $724.99; wayfair.com)

Let us count the ways we love this pretty tree! Lightly flocked to look as if it has been freshly dusted with snow, the artificial white spruce contains more than 2,800 branch tips and 750 clear lights, making for one heck of an elegant tree. With 152 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, it’s a favorite among Wayfair customers too.

Grandin Road Aspen Pine Flocked Tree (starting at $499; grandinroad.com)

Another gorgeous flocked option, this tree from Grandin Road is a beautiful Aspen pine replica that looks incredibly lifelike in person. Dense and full of upward-sweeping branches and more than 3,000 tips (4,000 if you spring for the 9-footer!), the tree is an elegant-as-can-be option for any home this winter.

Grandin Road White Iced Fir Tree (starting at $229; grandinroad.com)

There are flocked trees, and then there are white trees, and this gorgeous “iced” fir from Grandin Road is decidedly white — all white, to be exact! If you’re looking to make a statement or to ensure each and every ornament will be showcased to the max this winter, this is the tree for you. Pre-lit with hundreds of clear lights and flocked with same-tone “snow,” this tree is a beautiful alternative to the traditional green trees.

Goplus Artificial Pine Christmas Tree (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

An affordable all-white option, this Goplus pine is indoor- and outdoor-friendly and comes with a sturdy, four-pronged metal stand. With nearly 1,800 positive Amazon reviews, it’s a favorite in the category — and we have to say, the price can’t be beat.

9-foot artificial Christmas trees

Greyleigh Nordic Spruce Green Artificial Christmas Tree ($329.99, originally $849.99; wayfair.com)

Full and gorgeous, this artificial spruce will have your guests fooled that it’s actually the real thing. Featuring more than 5,000 branch tips, the Nordic spruce from Wayfair brand Greyleigh is towering at 9 feet tall and will make a splash, whether you have it making a statement in your front entryway or commanding the corner of your family room. More than 400 positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating confirm this is worth the investment.

“I fully expected to be disappointed with some aspect of it, but when it arrived it was just as beautiful in person,” one reviewer attests, adding, “[The] tree is nice and full and holds up all of my heavy ornaments.”

Best Choice Products 9-Foot Snow Flocked Artificial Pine Christmas Tree ($309.99; amazon.com)

Meet Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in artificial Christmas trees! With more than 1,500 positive reviews, the flocked pine is a perennial favorite due to its full appearance and because it’s just so easy to assemble — simply attach the three pieces, fluff the branches and you’re good to go. Available in four heights, we’re homing in on the 9-footer mainly because of its under-$300 price tag. Now that’s a smokin’ deal, folks.

Home Decorators Collection 9-Foot Grand Fir Artificial Christmas Tree ($499; homedepot.com)

Home Decorators Collection 9-Ft Grand Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Dense and brimming with nearly 10,000 branch tips, this gorgeous grand fir replica from Home Decorators Collection is a home run for anyone looking for a main-event tree in their home this year. Bearing more than 3,000 energy-efficient micro-dot LED lights, the tree comes with a remote control and comprises a light timer too, making it a great option for elders.

With 652 positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Home Depot, this tree is worth the investment according to customers. Says one reviewer, “The tree is very realistic-looking. The needles in the tree are all plastic. None of the papery looking needles that get everywhere. The way that it is shaped is so perfect. It’s great for adding ornaments.”

More to know: A 7-foot slim version for $299 with an equal amount of reviews is also available.

Tabletop artificial Christmas trees

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree ($22.98, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Like something that popped right out of Santa’s bag, this sweet 2-foot-tall tree is perfect for a centerpiece or as accent decor on a side table or in an office. With more than 1,400 positive Amazon reviews, the 2-foot-tall tree is pre-strung with lights and comes in a festive red cloth bag.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Faux Potted Pine Tree ($4.99; target.com)

Joanna Gaines-approved, this cute little pine tree comes in 10-, 16- and 22-inch heights and is perfect for styling consoles, mantles, bookshelves and more this winter. We love the galvanized metal planters, guaranteeing these will look right at home straight through spring, regardless of your design aesthetic.

Colorful artificial Christmas trees

The Holiday Aisle White/Gold Tinsel 7.5-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree ($349.99, originally $608.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair recently announced that gold-and-champagne-colored faux trees are this year’s top trend, with site searches for those colors outpacing all other tree styles in the past few months. Our favorite? This sparkling 7.5-foot pine from The Holiday Aisle. Though it has only 34 reviews, the tree boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating, with reviewers raving about the on/off foot pedal, the lush appearance and how easy it is to assemble.

Home Decorators Collection 7.5-Foot Swiss Mountain Black Spruce Twinkly Rainbow Christmas Tree ($499; homedepot.com)

We never met a rainbow that we didn’t like, so clearly we’re smitten with a rainbow tree! App-enabled, the faux Swiss Mountain black spruce boasts more than 3,400 branch tips and 600 twinkly RGB lights that can also shine clear, all blue, green and red, or any combination you can come up with, making it the most versatile tree ever. More to know: It comes in a 9-foot-tall height too for $799, if you’ve got the room.

National Tree Company 4-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree (starting at $27.87, originally starting at $44.99; amazon.com)

If you’re in the market for a little tree that makes a big statement, look no further than this tinsel option from National Tree Company. Available in eight bright hues — from pink and red to black and turquoise — the diminutive tree is perfect for small spaces, and its price is right too. More to know: It’s got 1,400-plus positive reviews and is available in a tabletop-ready 3-foot-tall size as well.

Tree storage bags

Wayfair Basics Tree Storage Bag ($22.99, originally $25.04; wayfair.com)

More than 8,500 reviewers agree that this moisture-resistant, lightweight bag from the Wayfair Basics line is the best way to store your artificial tree once January rolls around. We love the reinforced handles and the fact that it comes in two sizes and colors (red and green, natch), accommodating trees up to 7 feet or 10 feet in height.

Rebrilliant Tree Storage Bag ($49.99, originally $89.99; wayfair.com)

Another more structured option from Wayfair is this roll-away carrier from Rebrilliant, which can accommodate trees up to 9 feet tall. Available in red and green, the heavy-duty bag features three Rollerblade-style wheels and extra-durable zippers. More to know: Nearly 400 positive reviews have added up to a 4.6-star rating for the bag.

Grandin Road Rolling Tree Storage Bag ($69.50; grandinroad.com)

Grandin Road’s storage solution for its artificial trees is this thick and durable bag on wheels that can accommodate a tree up to 9 feet in height. Including two long handles in the center and one opposite the wheels, the bag is equally capable of storing all your other faux holiday greenery (we’re looking at you, wreaths and garland!).

Frontgate Christmas Tree Storage Bag ($99, originally $119; frontgate.com)

For those who want the disassembly process to be as pain-free as possible, consider this upright storage bag for slimmer trees up to 9 feet in height. How does it work? Arrange the storage bag under the tree during setup, and cover with a tree skirt — come January, all you’ll have to do is pull the bag up, and voila! The tree is ready to be stored safe and sound until next year.