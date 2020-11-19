(CNN) —

The holiday season is fast approaching — and that means gift-giving (and hopefully receiving) is just around the corner. And like clockwork, Amazon has dropped a plethora of new gift guides with literally hundreds of top-rated and highly reviewed items.

For electronics, it’s everything from a My Passport SSD (our top-pick for an external drive) to Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch — with TVs, phones and speakers in between. It’s a lot, to say the least. So we had our experts dig and scour the list for the best deals.

We’ve come up with our 14 favorite items from Amazon’s 2020 Electronics Gift Guide. And we’re breaking them down for you right here.

4th Gen Echo Dot ($49.99; amazon.com)

The 4th Gen Echo Dot might mix up a working formula with a spherical design, but we think it still is the budget smart speaker to beat. It’s pretty compact at about the size of a grapefruit, gives you instant access to everything Alexa can offer and provides good sound for its size.

Western Digital My Passport SSD ($159.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

We just named the My Passport SSD the best external drive you can get. It delivers speeds of up to 1,000Mbps for read and write, which translates into zippy backups along with quick transfers. Furthermore, it’s a very compact build that comes in some nice shades including a rosey gold. The starting 512GB size can store nearly 100,000 photos and can easily backup laptops with a 256GB internal drive.

Tile Mate ($24.99; amazon.com)

If you’re like us there’s a chance you might misplace things every once in a while. And that’s where the Tile Mate comes in. It’s a small square piece of plastic with Bluetooth connectivity inside. You can attach it to your keys, a bag or even hide it in pockets. Here’s the real kicker though: Via the Tile app on your phone, you can ring the tracker to help you find the item.

TCL 5-Series 50” 4K UHD TV ($399.99; amazon.com)

For 2020, TCL brought even more value to its more affordable 4K TVs. Take this 50” 5-Series from TCL — it’s a full 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) panel with support for HDR and Dolby Vision. This way colors can pop, blacks will be dark and images will be sharp. The real icing on the cake, though, is that TCL is using a QLED or Quantum Dot panel for a better picture on the whole.

Amazon Smart Plug ($24.99; amazon.com)

If you’re just creating a smart home or are looking to expand your current setup, a smart plug is an excellent choice. Not only does it minimize any electrical work, but it adds function to outlets you have all over your house. Amazon’s Smart Plug is super easy to pair with an Echo and allows for control over that plug with your voice. You can use it to remotely turn on the coffee maker, a light or even make a dumb air coniditoner a smart one.

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS ($409, originally $429; amazon.com)

The Apple Watch Series 6 is our pick for the best smartwatch of 2020. Top features include blood oxygen monitoring and the S6 processor, which adds a subtle boost of speed to the already fast smartwatch. Answer calls, respond to messages, track your workouts and more all on your wrist.

The Mandalorian Polaroid Originals Now i-Type Camera ($119.98; amazon.com)

Snap pictures and get them developed on the spot with this twist on a classic Polaroid camera that features a design inspired by The Mandalorian. It features auto-focus for clearer photos and is a fun way to add a vintage vibe.

Galaxy Buds Live ($139.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

These small bean-shaped earbuds scored high marks in our testing, as we’re big fans of the charging case and sound quality. They pack an impressive battery life as well to keep you rocking out all day long.

The Mandalorian: The Child Stand for 3rd Gen Echo Dot ($24.95; amazon.com)

Who doesn’t love The Child, better known as Baby Yoda? Well, what if we told you that you can combine your love for Mando and the Echo Dot all in one? That’s exactly what The Child Stand for the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is. You can rest your Echo Dot in between Baby Yoda’s ears. Truly, this is the way.

Powerbeats Pro ($249.95; amazon.com)

Powered by the H1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices, the Powerbeats Pro are the ultimate earbuds for working out. They’re sweat-resistant true wireless earbuds that pack a balanced sound experience with strong bass. Plus, with a trusty ear hook design, any fear or worry of these falling out are quickly eliminated.

The latest over-ear cans from Sony are our top pick for over-ear and noise cancelling headphones. They’re not only incredibly comfortable and deliver hours of battery life with noise cancellation turned on, but they pump out some great sound. Sony does a really good job of delivering a balanced EQ that lets each part of a respective track shine.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($49.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo launched Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the spring and let’s just say it was the getaway that we all needed. Not only do you become an animal, but you can design and take care of your own island. Yes, there are quests to complete and hours of content to consume. New Horizons is a must-have game for your Switch or Switch Lite.

Amazon Echo Show 8 ($104.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Not only does the Echo Show 8 give you instant access to Alexa, but it pairs her friendly voice with a screen. This way if you ask for the weather you’ll get a graphic to accompany the answer. Show 8 also has a powerful set of speakers and a woofer for a next-level audio experience.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker ($99; amazon.com)

This tiny speaker from Bose really packs a punch. For starters, it gives you the classic balanced sound that lets all tones shine from the historic audio brand. Bose paired that with fun color options and added an IPX7 waterproof rating, to boot. Try running water over the speaker while blasting some tunes, and you’ll see water get pushed out from the speaker holes.