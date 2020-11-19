(CNN) —

Black Friday is still a week out. But as we’ve seen year after year, deals start before anyone’s even begun cooking their Turkey.

And Amazon wasted no time this year, as we’re already seeing steep discounts on many smart home devices.

Ring

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

Ring, the maker of video doorbells, smart lighting and connected alarm systems has a slew of deals available to shop right now. As we’ve been spending more time at home this year, it might have you thinking about some upgrades you can make.

What better place to start then at your front door? Ring’s Video Doorbell 3, highlighted by 1080pHD video quality, night vision and pre-roll video is currently discounted, alongside the Video Doorbell Pro, which has to be hardwired, and the Peephole Cam, which replaces the non-smart peephole.

Here are the current Ring doorbell deals:

Peephole Cam ($69.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com

Video Doorbell 2nd Gen ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com

Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 ($149.99, originally $289.98; amazon.com

Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 ($169.99, originally $319.98; amazon.com

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 ($169.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com

Stick Up Cam Battery/Wired 1-Pack ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com

2-Pack Stick Up Cam ($159.98, originally $199.99; amazon.com

Spotlight Cam ($149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com

2-Pack Spotlight Cam ($299.98, originally $349.99; amazon.com

Amazon also has some great sales on Ring’s line of smart lighting. Ring’s A19 bulbs don’t support color, but you do get a basic white light that can get seriously brighten up a room at 800 lumens.

Our favorite feature is that they integrate with your other Ring devices. For instance, if you have one set up in the front hall it can be triggered by an outdoor camera to turn on. You can even set schedules for the A19 bulb. They’ll connect to your Wi-Fi and the larger Ring ecosystem via the Bridge as well.

Here are all the deals:

A19 Bulb ($10.49, originally $14.99; amazon.com

Two A19 Bulbs and a Bridge ($40.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com

Four A19 Bulbs and a Bridge ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com

If you need larger bulbs for a bigger fixture, Ring also makes PAR38 bulbs with all the same smarts. A two-pack of PAR38 with the Bridge is just $48.99, down from $69.99 at Amazon.

And the deals don’t stop with individual bulbs. Ring’s popular battery-powered Pathlights are also seeing discounts:

Battery Pathlight ($20.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com

Four Battery Pathlights and a Bridge ($97.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com

Six Battery Pathlights and a Bridge ($139.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com

If you’re looking for outdoor lights that can recharge themselves, Ring offers a plethora of lighting solutions with solar power rays built in, a few of which are currently discounted:

Solar Steplight ($22.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com

Two Solar Steplights and a Bridge ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com

Solar Pathlight ($24.49, originally $34.49; amazon.com

Four Solar Pathlights and a Bridge ($111.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com

Solar Floodlight and a Bridge ($76.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com

It’s important to remember that a single Ring Bridge can support a maximum of 50 lights. If you have more than 50, you’ll need another Bridge. Currently, they’re discounted to just $19.99, down from $49.99.

Last but not least, Ring Alarm is seeing discounts in nearly every configuration possible. Ring Alarm is a no-contract security system that you can really customize. There are base packs that include the panel and a bundle of sensors. The rest of the devices in the Ring Ecosystem — like the Video Doorbell, Cams and even lights — can be fully integrated into the Alarm system.

Here are the deals on Ring Alarm:

2nd Gen Ring Alarm 5-piece kit with Echo Dot ($119.99, originally $239.98; amazon.com

2nd Gen Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and free Echo Show 5 ($194.99, originally $389.98; amazon.com

2nd Gen Ring Alarm 14-piece kit with Echo Dot ($199.99, originally $369.98; amazon.com

Echos

If you’re looking for a smart speaker, Amazon has savings on select Echo devices as well. The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is just $29.99, down from $39.99. That’s 25% off for a speaker that delivers instant access to Alexa.

Fire TV

The entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite is the cheapest way to add some smarts to your television. Amazon rolled out this entry-point earlier this fall and it’s now discounted to just $17.99, down from $29.99. It plugs directly into the HDMI port on the back of your TV and delivers content at full HD. Like the more expensive Fire TV sticks, this gives you access to thousands of streaming services with the tap of a button.

Along with the discount on the Lite, the Fire TV Stick is down to $27.99, down 30% from its original $39.99 price.

And those looking for a 4K streaming experience will want to opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K. It adds in a faster processor and turns the quality up to 4K resolution with support for HDR. It’s just $29.99, a discount of 40% from its usual $49.99 price tag.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s flagship streaming box with hands-free Alexa built in. You can actually talk to the Cube like it’s an Echo Dot — allowing you to ask the assistant to turn on the TV, adjust the volume and even for specific content. It’s on sale for just $79.99, down from $119.99.

You can pair any of these Fire TV streaming devices with a Recast, which is ssentially a smart DVR with plenty of storage for storing local content. The 500GB Fire TV Recast is just $129.99, down from $229.99.

And if you’re looking for a simple smart TV, the 32” Fire TV Edition fits the bill at $119.99. With the brains of a Fire TV stick inside, you get instant access to thousands of streaming services like HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video and countless others out of the box.

Kindle

The entry-level Kindle, which features an approachable design with a 6-inch display and 8GB of internal storage to hold thousands of books, is down to just $59.99 from its usual $89.99 price tag.