(CNN) —

Allbirds sneakers are perhaps some of the most comfortable on the market, which is why we feel compelled to take a closer look whenever the brand comes out with a new shoe. Of course, it’s no surprise that Allbirds’ latest style — the casual cool Wool Piper — is just as cozy as its other soft, versatile styles.

The rundown

While the Wool Piper features the merino wool upper you’ve come to know and love from Allbirds’ signature Wool Runners, this shoe perhaps looks the least like the brand’s previous styles. Instead, the Wool Piper resembles a classic skater shoe with retro vibes more in the vein of a pair of Vans or Keds.

A super-simple low-top sneaker, the shoe still does feature Allbirds comfort and eco-friendliness, with a bouncy SweatFoam midsole made from Brazilian sugarcane and moisture-wicking, odor-reducing ZQ merino wool.

Available for men and women, the Wool Piper comes in a variety of neutral and bold colorways, including black, white, gray and a heathered teal hue.

The lowdown

Allbirds Wool Piper PHOTO: Allbirds

At this point, I’ve tried Allbirds’ Wool Runners, Wool Runner Mizzles and Tree Dashers — not to mention the brand’s apparel — so you could say I’m well versed in its offerings. But what I loved most about the Wool Pipers is how nondescript they really are. After all, is there anything as chic as a plain, brandless-looking sneaker?

The shoes are as comfortable as you’d expect from an Allbirds style, not to mention they truly go with any outfit. Allbirds sent me the Dapple Gray pair, which look every bit as cozy as they feel, but I also love the Natural White colorway as an alternative to your usual Adidas Stan Smiths and the Natural Black with black sole for a monochrome look.

The bottom line

If you’re looking to add to your casual sneaker lineup, the Wool Pipers are a natural fit — and not just because they’re eco-friendly. The shoe’s classic design paired with Allbirds’ penchant for soft, cozy materials makes them your next must-have from the brand and well worth their $95 price tag.