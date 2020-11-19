Egypt arrests leading human rights group's employees

(CNN) Egypt has arrested three employees of a leading domestic human rights group, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR).

The crackdown came after EIPR staff met with Western ambassadors in Cairo, the rights group said on Wednesday.

Egyptian Security Forces arrested the group's executive director Gasser Abdel-Razek from his home in Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, on Thursday.

EIPR said in a tweet Thursday that the forces had taken Abdel-Razek to an unknown location.

His detention comes after Egyptian security forces detained two other EIPR employees on Wednesday.

