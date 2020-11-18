Cybathlon tournament showcases life-changing tech for people with disabilities

By Aaliyah Harris, CNN

Updated 4:24 AM ET, Wed November 18, 2020

The Cybathlon competition brings together people with physical disabilities to compete in everyday tasks using state-of-the-art assistance technologies. Zurich-based team Scewo competed in the powered wheelchair race, where they had to traverse uneven terrain.
Competing in the powered exoskeleton race, this wearable powered suit structure supports people with spinal cord injuries.
This bionic arm prosthetic developed by students at Imperial College London can feel how rough objects are.
For the competition, pilot Conrad Christian Bona used the arm to perform tasks such as stacking cups -- to demonstrate a range of motion in the forearm and wrist.
Paul Moore was the pilot for another Imperial College London team competing in the powered wheelchair race, operating this semi-autonomous wheelchair using his eye movements.
Moore piloted the wheelchair during the Cybathlon event, with team manager Mahendran Subramanian acting as an object that the wheelchair must navigate around.
While balancing on a thin wooden beam, this pilot in the powered leg prosthesis race had to transport objects from one end of the beam to the other. This activity involves controlling and bending movements of the knee joint.
