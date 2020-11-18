US Postal Service's 'Operation Santa' letter campaign goes digital in 108th year

(CNN) In its 108th year, the US Postal Service's annual "Operation Santa" letter writing campaign is going digital -- and expanding nationwide -- to adapt to the ongoing pandemic.

The program allows children and families to write letters to Santa, which will then be processed and shared online beginning on December 4 at USPSOperationSanta.com . Once the letters are live, anyone in the US can go online and adopt a letter, and help make a child or family's holiday wishes come true. Companies also can help adopt letters as teams.

While anyone and everyone can write a letter, the program was started to help families and kids in need, said Kim Frum, a spokeswoman for USPS.

"The program has always been about providing holiday gifts for families who may not have the means to provide for anything more than basic everyday needs," Frum told CNN in email.

Over the last 108 years, the USPS has received hundreds of thousands of letters as part of the "Operation Santa" program, Frum said. Last year alone, more than 11,000 packages were sent to people who wrote to Santa and had their letters adopted.

