New homeowners found coins worth $25,000 in a drawer -- and then gave them back

(CNN) A South Carolina couple found a forgotten treasure while settling into their new home -- dozens of gold and silver coins worth thousands of dollars.

James Munford was checking out the built-in drawers in his closet last month, when he found two cases holding 46 gold Liberty $5 coins and 18 Morgan silver dollars that were made in the 1800s.

"They looked real old, like they were really worth a lot of money," Munford said.

Munford and his wife, Clarrisa, are both retired from the Army and closed on the Columbia home in mid-October.

He texted pictures of the coins to the home's former owner and made arrangements to return them.

