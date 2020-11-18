Sacramento County declares racism a public health crisis

(CNN) Sacramento County this week became the latest local government to declare racism a public health crisis.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that declared racism a public health crisis and outlined ways to promote racial equity within the county through policies, programs and further resources.

"Sacramento County is one of the nation's most diverse communities, and as such, all its citizens should have the opportunity to live their lives free from systemic racism," Board Chair Phil Serna, who brought forth the resolution, said in a statement.

"Research has demonstrated that racism adversely impacts the physical and mental health of people of color. The resolution we passed today acknowledges Sacramento County's commitment to face this crisis head-on through fair and just governance and service delivery."

While the vote was unanimous, the meeting did generate some backlash after Sacramento County Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson referred to Asians as "yellow folks" while expressing support for the resolution.