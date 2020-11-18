Virginia police chief, whose department filed felony charges against Black legislator in a Confederate monument vandalism case, has been fired

(CNN) A Virginia police chief has been fired after charges were dropped against Senator L. Louise Lucas and 17 others in the partial dismantling of a Confederate monument in June.

An attorney for dismissed Portsmouth police Chief Angela Greene contended Tuesday she was put on administrative leave in September then fired on Monday for essentially for doing her job.

"She was instructed by the city to ignore what she believes to be the criminal acts of these political individuals and refused," said her attorney, Thomas Plofchan Jr., to CNN. "She was then put on administrative leave, then terminated."

City spokesperson Dana Woodson confirmed Greene's termination, but did not provide any details or cause as to whether it was related to the monument protest. The Portsmouth Police Department referred CNN to the city spokesperson.

Prosecutors said they could not prove criminal intent by Sen. Lucas, who is president pro tempore of the state Senate, and the others. The Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office also said in court filings that the Portsmouth police failed to timely document the value of the damage to the monument.