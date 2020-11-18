First all-Black crew to make history officiating an NFL game

(CNN) An NFL game will feature an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in the league's history.

The crew, which will officiate the November 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams game, will be led by 17-year veteran Jerome Boger, the NFL said

"This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game," Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of Football Operations, said in a statement.

Boger, who was promoted from line judge in 2006, is the third Black referee in league history.

"I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game," Boger said in a statement. "The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to."

