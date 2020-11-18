How a long-shot candidate tossed out the DA accused of mishandling the Ahmaud Arbery case

(CNN) Keith Higgins knew he faced long odds when he entered the race.

It's hard to run as an independent candidate in Georgia. It's even harder in a small community, when you're running against someone who's been top prosecutor in the area for about a decade.

A year ago it seemed like Higgins' campaign for district attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit had stalled without even getting off the ground.

Then came a case that drew national attention and protests to this conservative corner of southeast Georgia. And everything changed.

In February, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was jogging in a waterfront neighborhood near Brunswick when a former police officer and his son, both White, chased him down and shot and killed him. Critics accused Jackie Johnson, the district attorney, of mishandling the investigation before she recused herself over a conflict of interest.

Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson campaigns for reelection on Nov. 3 on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Read More