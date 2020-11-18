Police seek suspect after human remains discovered in rural southern Colorado

Denver (CNN) Colorado authorities have issued a warrant for homicide in connection with the discovery of human remains in rural southern Colorado, police said Wednesday.

Local and state authorities announced they had found the remains of three people on two properties in Lasauses, Colorado, while serving a search warrant.

They now want to find Adre Jordan Baroz, 26, in connection with the remains.

"Our main goal is to get him off the streets," said Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson, who announced the warrant. "He is a danger to the public right now."

Baroz is considered armed and dangerous, the chief said.

