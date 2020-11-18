Here are all the college football games that were postponed or canceled this weekend because of Covid-19

(CNN) The college football schedule has been thrown into disarray with 12 games getting canceled or postponed this week due to Covid-19 infections on teams.

It's the second straight week college football has lost double-digit games to its schedule. With cases surging around the country, fans should brace for the possibility of more games being canceled or postponed.

Louisiana-Lafayette announced on Wednesday that Saturday's home finale against Central Arkansas has been canceled due to positive Covid-19 tests and contact tracing.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns did not hold practices on Tuesday. The team said it hopes to resume normal operations this Saturday.

