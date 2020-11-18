UK announces military spending boost, AI and 'Space Command' initiatives

(CNN) Britain has announced its largest military spending boost in 30 years, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a £16.5 billion ($21.8 billion) budget increase for the country's armed forces.

The money will be allocated across four years and comes on top of the current budget. In 2020 - 2021, the UK Defense Ministry already had a budget of almost £41.5bn.

"I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defence of the realm must come first," Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.

"The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies. To achieve this we need to upgrade our capabilities across the board."

The announcement has been taken by defense officials and experts as a sign of Britain seeking to carve out its new place on the international stage.

