(CNN) Hearing the same holiday music over and over and over again, every year, has, until now, been solely a human struggle.

But now dogs can join in the fun. A song that claims to be the first ever Christmas single designed exclusively for canines has been released, and early footage suggests it's getting a strong reaction from its four-legged listeners.

"Raise the Woof" was created based on scientific research into the ways dogs interact with sound, and with input from animal behaviorists, according to dog food company Tails.com.

@thismorning ours dogs reaction to the dog song 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gSLoV4SED2 — Lucy Parker (@LucyParker3108) November 18, 2020

It uses a reggae beat and sounds of bells, squeaky toys and owners' instructions to illicit a response from listening dogs.

Videos posted online showed dogs seemingly reacting to the high-frequency sounds.

