Vince Reffet, 'Jetman' pilot, dies in training accident in Dubai

(CNN) Vince Reffet, a French jetpack pilot who flew for Jetman Dubai, has died in an accident during training.

The incident occurred in Dubai on Tuesday morning local time, according to a statement from the company, posted on Facebook.

"Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team," the statement reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him."

Jetman Dubai has developed a jet-powered wingsuit capable of taking off from the ground and then transitioning to high-altitude flight.

In February, Reffet, whose stunts using the jetpack have gone viral on social media, was the first pilot to demonstrate the transition to high-altitude flight.

