Marshall, a leader in stage amps and speakers for generations, also has a consumer arm of trusty speakers with all sorts of connectivity.

The Stanmore II Speaker from Marshall is the flagship offering with a 50-watt amplifier as a woofer and two 15-watt amplifiers acting as tweeters. That to say: It packs a punch, specifically shining with bass-heavy tracks or a wall-of-sound type arrangement. In our time testing the speaker, the Stanmore II produced excellent sound no matter the genre, from classic rock to classical, pop to EDM.

And you can score Marshall’s Stanmore II Speaker for just $252 with code CNNMARSHALLSAVE. That brings it down from $279.99, which is already 30% off of the usual $399 price tag.

You also have plenty of options for how the Stanmore II can blast music. You can connect via an audio jack (if your device is still equipped with a headphone jack, of course). The speaker fully supports Bluetooth, but also with Wi-Fi on board, it can be Alexa enabled. And that means the Stanmore is a fully functioning smart speaker. You can ask Alexa about the weather, to tell a joke, for a new update and for music from a number of supported services.

If you’re into increasing the bass or lowering mid-tones, you’ll like the control knobs on the top of the Stanmore II. You get dedicated controls for volume, bass and treble. It’s really the complete package — and we haven’t even mentioned how cool the design is. The Stanmore II lets the Marshall heritage shine through and looks like an amp you’d see on stage at a Springsteen or Rolling Stones concert.

It’s a very powerful speaker that not only provides the jams, but is a distinctive talking piece for your home. You can score the Marshall Stanmore II Speaker for just $252 with code CNNMARSHALLSAVE on StackSocial.