Elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan civilians, report alleges

Canberra, Australia (CNN) Competition killings and "blood lust" were a "norm" among Australian special forces in Afghanistan, according to an official inquiry into alleged war crimes attributed to Canberra's elite troops.

The inquiry alleges that Australian troops were involved in the unlawful killing of 39 civilians or prisoners in Afghanistan, amid a "warrior culture."

Speaking at a press conference Thursday in Canberra, chief of the Australian Defense Forces Gen. Angus Campbell "sincerely and unreservedly" apologized to the people of Afghanistan for the conduct alleged in the report.

"It would have devastated the lives of Afghan families and communities, causing immeasurable pain and suffering," he said.

Australia's Defense Force is recommending that Australia's Federal Police (AFP) should investigate 19 individuals from the Australian Special Forces over 36 alleged war crimes, including murder and cruel treatment of non-combatants in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2013.

