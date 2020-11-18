Taiwan grounds entire fleet of US-made F-16 fighter jets after crash

Hong Kong (CNN) Taiwan has grounded its entire fleet of about 140 US-made F-16 fighter jets after one of the planes crashed during a training mission on Tuesday evening.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said the single-seat F-16 disappeared from radar screens over the Pacific Ocean just two minutes after taking off from Hualien Air Base, on the self-ruled island's east coast, at 6:05 p.m. local time.

A search for the jet's pilot, Col. Chiang Cheng-chih, is continuing, according to a statement from the office of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

Tsai told reporters Wednesday morning that all of the island's F-16s would be grounded pending an investigation into the crash.

The F-16s represent about half of Taiwan's fighter fleet, which has been stretched in recent months as warplanes from China's People's Liberation Army Air Force regularly entered the island's air defense identification zone -- prompting intercepts from fighter jets.

