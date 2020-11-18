Former Mexican defense secretary accused of drug trafficking to be turned over to Mexico for investigation

(CNN) A former Mexican defense secretary arrested in the US last month on charges of being a drug cartel boss is going to be returned to Mexico with a promise by Mexican authorities to investigate him, US and Mexican top prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, Secretary of National Defense in Mexico from 2012 to 2018, is accused of taking bribes in exchange for permitting a cartel to operate in Mexico, federal prosecutors said when he was arrested in October. He was charged in Brooklyn, New York City, with money laundering and narcotics conspiracy.

US Attorney General William Barr announced a deal with Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero under which US prosecutors will seek to dismiss charges against Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who will be turned over to Mexican authorities who have opened their own investigation into him.

A federal judge in New York's Eastern District scheduled a hearing Wednesday, where prosecutors are expected to ask the judge to dismiss the charges.

The October 15 arrest of Cienfuegos while on vacation in Los Angeles was the culmination of a yearslong effort by Drug Enforcement Administration investigators and US prosecutors who worked to uncover senior-level government officials who helped protect violent drug trafficking groups in Mexico.

