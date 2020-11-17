'Dueling dinosaurs' fossils show Triceratops, T. rex, may have died after a battle

Photos: Ancient finds This artist's illustration shows Triceratops and juvenile tyrannosaurs facing off near the end of the Cretaceous Period 67 million years ago. Hide Caption 1 of 78

Photos: Ancient finds This mastodon fossil is on display at the American Museum of Natural History. A new study using mastodon DNA has suggested the animals migrated many times across North America during fluctuations in climate and environment. Hide Caption 2 of 78

Photos: Ancient finds A titanosaurian sauropod hatchling was found inside a dinosaur egg from 80 million years ago and its embryonic skull was still preserved. Hide Caption 3 of 78

Photos: Ancient finds This artist's illustration shows a young Purussaurus attacking a ground sloth in Amazonia 13 million years ago. Hide Caption 4 of 78

Photos: Ancient finds This bundle of bones is the torso of another marine reptile inside the stomach of a fossilized ichthyosaur from 240 million years ago. Hide Caption 5 of 78

Photos: Ancient finds Researchers uncovered the fossilized fragments of 200,000-year-old grass bedding in South Africa's Border Cave. Hide Caption 6 of 78