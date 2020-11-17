Help Central America hurricane victims

(CNN) Hurricane Iota on Tuesday slammed into an already storm-ravaged Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm. It is now a tropical storm, but there remains a danger of life-threatening floods, catastrophic winds and mudslides.

The landfall was just 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta hit two weeks ago. Eta left thousands displaced and dozens killed in Central America.

Non-profits are mounting relief efforts across Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala to provide shelter, food and medical care to those left in need after the storm pushes through.

Iota is the 13th hurricane of the historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. So far, there have been 30 named storms, the most ever recorded. The combined devastation from Iota, Eta and the coronavirus pandemic will likely plague the area -- already suffering from a poor public health system -- for years to come.