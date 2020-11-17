Dean at Virginia university resigns after alleged Facebook post calling Biden voters 'anti-American' and 'anti-Christian'

(CNN) Paul Ewell, the now former dean of the Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus, resigned from both his deanship and his faculty post after allegedly writing a Facebook post on his since-deleted account that referred to voters for President-elect Joe Biden as "anti-American" and "anti-Christian."

When asked for additional comment and whether he stood by his words in the post, Ewell told CNN in an email he "apologized profusely" and had "nothing left to add." Ewell did not acknowledge CNN's inquiry as to whether his resignation from VWU came in response to the post.

Ewell's alleged post, a screenshot of which was originally reported in The Virginian-Pilot newspaper, implored any Facebook friends who may have voted for Biden or are Democrats to unfriend him on the social media platform. CNN has not independently seen or verified the post.

"If you were ignorant, anti-American, and anti-Christian enough to vote for Biden, I really don't want to be your social friend on social media," the alleged post said. "I wouldn't hang out with you in real life, I don't want to hang out with you virtually either. You have corrupted the election. You have corrupted our youth. You have corrupted our country. I have standards and you don't meet them. Please remove yourself."

In a statement posted on its website, Virginia Wesleyan University confirmed Monday that the university had accepted Ewell's resignation. Ewell had been a professor at VWU since 2008, according to The Virginian-Pilot article.

