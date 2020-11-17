University of California reaches a $73M settlement against former gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct

(CNN) The University of California system has reached a $73 million settlement Monday with alleged victims of sexual abuse by a former obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. James Heaps.

Heaps had worked part-time as a gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles's (UCLA) student health center from about 1983 to 2010, and was hired by UCLA Health in 2014. He was arrested in June 2019 and charged with sexual battery of two former patients in 2017 and 2018, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The preliminary settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge, requires UCLA to create a fund to pay as many as 6,600 victims participating in the class-action lawsuit filed by seven women. The settlement also requires UCLA to pay all attorneys' fees or litigation expenses separately.

Under the settlement, "all class members will receive a $2,500 base payment to compensate them for the common injury each suffered when UCLA exposed them to an OB/GYN with a disturbing history of alleged sexual misconduct." The payments can rise to $250,000 or higher, depending on the information provided to a court-appointed special master.

"Dr. Heaps has maintained his innocence ever since he was first accused, and this proposed settlement involving civil litigation, does not change that. It involves no admission of guilt or liability by Dr. Heaps to any of the allegations against him. It is unfortunate that the Regents of the University of California have decided on this proposed settlement without ever once questioning Dr. Heaps' accusers, under oath, in a court of law," Leonard Levine, counsel for Dr. James Heaps, said in a statement to CNN.

Read More