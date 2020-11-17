Missing 9-year-old boy is found after spending two nights lost in the woods with no shoes or jacket

(CNN) A 9-year-old boy missing for two days was found Tuesday in a creek bed beneath a shelter he created with a tarp.

Jordan Gorman was last seen Sunday at home in Ashland City, outside Nashville, Tennessee. After multiple search teams scoured the heavily wooded area near his home, Jordan was found Tuesday afternoon about three-quarters of a mile away, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rescuers found Jordan under a shelter he created by hanging a tarp he found to a tree. He did not have a jacket or shoes when he was found, according to officials.

The creekbed and tarp where Jordan Gorman was found, about three-quarters of a mile from his home.

"He knew just to stay put and somebody would come," father Aaron Hatt told CNN affiliate WSMV

