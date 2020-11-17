Due to Covid-19, Mardi Gras parades are canceled in New Orleans next year

(CNN) Mardi Gras parades will not be permitted next year at New Orleans' annual festival, but city officials are saying the holiday is definitely not canceled.

"I want to be very clear. Mardi Gras 2021 is not canceled. It is going to look different. The mayor has been very consistent about saying that at every stage," said Beau Tidwell, communications director for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, during a Tuesday press conference.

Mardi Gras, to be celebrated on February 16, 2021, is a religious holiday, and therefore cannot be canceled, according to the city's website

However, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the city with the number of new cases approaching critical levels , the city is imposing some restrictions -- notably, canceling parades in an effort to prevent a super spreader event.

"There's no way that that's responsible given what we know about the pandemic right now," Tidwell said.