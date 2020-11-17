Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans for more fans in stands despite surging Covid-19 cases

(CNN) Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in Texas and across the country, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to continue his team's "aggressive approach" to fan attendance at home games.

Jones said more than 30,000 people attended the November 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"My plan was to increase our fans as we went through the season, and we followed that plan," Jones said, speaking to 105.3 The Fan radio in Dallas. "We've had almost a third of the attendance in the NFL, the whole NFL. I'm proud of that."

Jones touted AT&T Stadium's air circulation. He also praised his team's and his fans' approach to in-person attendance, saying, "we do it safely, we do it smartly."

