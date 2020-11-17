A couple wins the jackpot -- after playing the same set of numbers for 26 years

(CNN) Persistence pays.

After playing the same set of numbers for 26 years, one North Carolina couple finally hit the jackpot.

Terry Coggeshall of Durham and his wife took home over $366,000 last week after winning the Cash 5 jackpot.

"These are my wife's numbers that we've been playing for 26 years," Coggeshall is quoted as saying in a statement from NC Education Lottery . "We started playing them in Florida when we lived there."

The couple came close to winning a few times in the past but never hit it big.

Read More