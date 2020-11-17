Wreaths Across America told it will not be able to place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery this year

(CNN) The usual display of wreaths will be noticeably absent from Arlington National Cemetery this December.

The cemetery notified Wreaths Across America that its annual tradition of placing wreaths on veterans' graves will not be allowed this year due to the pandemic.

The organization is a nonprofit group that places wreaths annually on the second or third Saturday of December at cemeteries across the nation. This year, the event is scheduled to take place on December 19 at more than 2,400 participating cemeteries.

"As an organization, we are shocked by this unexpected turn of events," the group said in a statement

"To say we are devastated, would be an understatement. It has been a trying year for all, and we too, want all our volunteers, donors and their communities to remain safe!"

