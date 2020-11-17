Almost 1 in 10 transgender Americans use nonprescribed hormones because they're uninsured or insurance won't cover the cost

(CNN) For the transgender people who seek it, gender-affirming hormone therapy can be lifesaving. But if they're uninsured or their insurance won't cover it, some bypass the health care system entirely to get the care they need.

Beyond the health risks of using nonprescription hormones, the findings indicate extensive barriers to care transgender Americans face, lead author Dr. Daphna Stroumsa told CNN.

"Trans people face a multitude of cultural and structural hurdles in staying safe and healthy," said Stroumsa, a clinical lecturer in the University of Michigan's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology who specializes in LGBTQ health care. "We need to streamline care. We don't need to put barriers between patients and providers."

Lack of insurance and denied claims lead people to seek unprescribed hormones