7 ways to snack better during the pandemic

It's no shock that many of us reach for cookies, candy, chips and other indulgences during stressful times, whether it's due to the pandemic, the resulting economic downtown or a divisive US election.

That's much more than during the Great Recession, between 2008 and 2010, where snack foods increased by 1%, or 4.8 billion eatings. (An "eating" is defined as one occasion that involves eating a meal or a snack.)

"I think the increase in snacking was so pronounced now versus the last recession because this downturn came upon us so suddenly," said Darren Seifer, food industry analyst at The NPD Group, via email.

"At the beginning of the lockdowns, consumers had to make decisions on how to feed their families in a matter of weeks, while the last recession took months to fully take its grip," Seifer said. "Consumers quickly stocked up on snacks and indulgent foods for their shelf lives while others were stress eating."

"I see the rise in snack consumption as the result of lockdown boredom and pandemic and election anxiety ," said Marion Nestle , New York University's Paulette Goddard professor emerita of nutrition, food studies, and public health.

But excess snacking translates to excess calories. "The more snacks, the more calories they provide," Nestle said. "More calories means more pounds unless snackers compensate by eating less at meals."

Reaching for comfort foods is soothing and can be a way to cope with life's uncertainties and challenges. But if you feel your snacking has become an unhealthy habit, here are seven strategies to snack better.

Try the hunger meter

Salted date caramel truffles may satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. Take a pause. Before you reach for a snack, it's a good idea to stop and think about what will satisfy you. Is it really a handful of chips? Or is it a nap or a bath that you are craving? If you are desiring food, you can use a tool like Before you reach for a snack, it's a good idea to stop and think about what will satisfy you. Is it really a handful of chips? Or is it a nap or a bath that you are craving? If you are desiring food, you can use a tool like the hunger meter to help you determine what it is you want to eat.

By assigning levels to your hunger (for example, "1" being ravenous and "9" being Thanksgiving day stuffed), the meter can help guide you as to what to eat, and can be especially helpful if impulsive or stress-related eating has become problematic. For example, if you are a "4," on the hunger meter (that is, not that hungry, but "snacky"), you might need a piece of fruit with a small handful of nuts. But if you are a "1," you probably need a full meal.

2. Don't multitask while snacking. When we are less distracted and more mindful when eating, we are not only better able to appreciate the taste and texture of foods; we are also better able to determine when we have had enough to eat.

The next time you snack, try chewing slowly and savor every bite. This will help make snacking a lot more pleasurable. It will also help you avoid mindless nibbling and the excess calories that come with it.

These chocolate smoothie muffins are rich in calcium.

3. Be an opportunistic snacker. That means looking at snacks as opportunities to help fill nutrient gaps in your diet. Healthy snacks like carrot sticks and hummus, fruit and small portions of nuts provide important nutrients, and are all great snack choices, according to Nestle.

Also, plan the timing of snacks so you don't find yourself ravenous during the day. For example, eating something every three to four hours can be helpful, especially if you have difficulty concentrating or feel sluggish when your blood sugar level drops.