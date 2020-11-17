British diplomat rescues drowning student in China

(CNN) A British diplomat is being hailed as a hero after saving a drowning college student in southwest China on Saturday.

Stephen Ellison, 61, the British consul-general in Chongqing, was walking by a river in the nearby ancient town of Zhongshan when he heard a woman screaming, he said in an interview with the BBC

He said the woman had slipped into the river, and "it was pretty evident quite quickly that she was in trouble, she couldn't swim."

Video of the incident posted on Twitter by the British embassy shows a crowd screaming in panic after a woman is spotted face-down in the water. Ellison is then seen jumping in to rescue her.

"There was not a lot of time to do anything other than to get in," Ellison told the BBC.

