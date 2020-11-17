Why some dinosaurs had such long necks

(CNN) Sauropods were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth.

These long-necked dinosaurs could grow the length of three school buses and were so heavy the ground must have shaken as they walked.

This family of dinosaurs, however, wasn't always so gigantic. In the first 50 million years of their evolutionary history, sauropods were much more diverse. While some were quite large, at about 10 meters in length, the family also included more lightly built animals that were no larger than a goat. What's more, some sauropods walked on two legs while others used four.

So how did these dinos with the signature long neck get so big?

Fossil finds from Patagonia in South America have shed new light on this mystery. A team of paleontologists has discovered one of the earliest known large sauropods, and plant fossils in the rock layers surrounding the dinosaur fossil provide evidence of the climate and ecosystem in which the newly identified species of dinosaur lived. The scientists named it Bagualia alba after Bagual Canyon, where the dinosaur fossil was found, and alba, which means "dawn" in Spanish, for its early age.

