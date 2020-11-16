NCAA planning to host the entire men's March Madness in Indianapolis

(CNN) Covid-19 will not take March Madness away from sports fans this time, the NCAA says, and the plan is to play the entire tournament in a single city: Indianapolis.

That means 68 men's college basketball teams in the post-season tournament will flock to the Indiana capital come March. NCAA officials have said they are in preliminary discussions with the city and state to find a single site for all the teams, but Indianapolis has hosted parts of the tournament before. This season, they were scheduled to host the Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.

Originally, the NCAA planned to host the single-elimination tournament in 13 different cities for early-round games but the challenges to maintain safe environments were too great.

"We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it's not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic," NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said Monday in an NCAA news release.

Back in August, the men's basketball selection committee chairman Mitch Barnhart declared the NCAA would do what it takes to host March Madness in 2021.