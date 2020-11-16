Armed robbery charges dropped against former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker

(CNN) Armed robbery charges against former New York Giants player DeAndre Baker were dropped Monday and the attorney for his accusers was arrested for extortion for allegedly soliciting a cash payout on their behalf in exchange for altered testimony.

Baker was charged in August with four counts of armed robbery stemming from an incident in which Baker was accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at gunpoint at a house party in Miramar, Florida, on May 13.

The charges against Baker were based on three statements by the victims, who claimed Baker was one of the assailants. The decision to drop the charges comes after his accusers and other witnesses to the alleged crime "have become uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished," according to a letter from Assistant State Attorney Paul R. Valcore of the Broward County State Attorney's Office.

The letter also announced that William Dean, an attorney for three of the alleged victims, was arrested on Monday for extortion related to soliciting a cash payout on behalf of the three accusers in exchange for altered testimony.

The new testimonies from the three alleged victims, provided in sworn affidavits that were identical in content, recanted their previous sworn statements, and "asserted that they did not get an accurate look at the events as they occurred, that Deandre Baker was present but not involved in any criminal act and that they were not robbed or assaulted," according to the letter.

Read More