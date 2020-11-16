Alaska Airlines flight hits bear on runway during landing

(CNN) In an unusual collision, an airplane hit and killed a brown bear while landing at the Yakutat Airport in Alaska on Saturday.

Alaska Airlines Flight 66 was arriving from Cordova into Yakutat when the flight crew saw two bears crossing the runway, according to a statement by Alaska Airlines.

"The nose gear missed the bears, but the captain felt an impact on the left side after the bears passed under the plane," the airline's statement said. Pilots then spotted a bear lying several feet off the center of the runway while taxiing the Boeing 737-700 aircraft for parking.

The left engine cowl of the plane was damaged in the collision and maintenance technicians are currently working to repair the aircraft. Six passengers were on the flight at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The Boeing 737-700 is being repaired before returning to service, Alaska Airlines said.

After being informed of the incident, airport maintenance and operations crews removed the bear's carcass and brought it to a storage warehouse, according to Sam Dapcevich, a public information officer for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

