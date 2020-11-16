Surfing world pays tribute to John Shimooka, who has died aged 51

(CNN) The world of surfing is mourning the death of John Shimooka at the age of 51.

Shimooka, a former world tour surfer turned broadcaster, died in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Surfing NSW, for whom Shimooka had been general manager of partnerships since 2018.

"He will be remembered for his passion for the lifestyle as well as his energy and enthusiasm," said a statement from Surfing NSW.

"Everyone in our organization joins his son, Brandon, immediate family, and his extended worldwide network of friends, in grieving his loss. It is our saddest day.

"We will commemorate and celebrate John's life in the days and weeks to come."

