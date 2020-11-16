Photos: Say 'Thanks' or 'No thanks' to these Thanksgiving dishes Say 'Thanks' or 'No thanks' – The average American gains 1 to 2 pounds during the holiday season, according to a study in The New England Journal of Medicine. No one wants to avoid all of the calorie-packed favorites, but choosing Thanksgiving dishes that also provide a few nutritional benefits will help keep your waistline in check. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Say 'Thanks' to sweet potatoes – Lucky for many sweet potato lovers, this spud has a reasonable number of calories (sans marshmallows) while delivering a ton of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C and iron. Eating sweet potatoes regularly can also help reduce the risk of breast cancer in women by 25%, according to a study by Harvard Medical School.

Say 'No thanks' to stuffing – Do you know what goes into stuffing? We can tell you -- loads of butter and plenty of assorted high-fat meats. One scoop can have up to 550 calories. Instead, replace the butter with low-sodium chicken broth. Then your stuffing won't leave you feeling as, well... stuffed.

Say 'Thanks' to turkey – This Thanksgiving staple is naturally low in fat and contains vitamin B, zinc and potassium, which all help keep blood cholesterol levels down and protect against cancer and heart disease. Aside from being an excellent source of protein, studies show that turkey can also boost the immune system and aid in healing processes. Gobble up!