Antibiotic use in babies linked to allergies, asthma and other conditions, study finds

Experts warn that a global health crisis is on the horizon as drugs available for once treatable diseases are losing their edge. The bacteria, viruses and parasites behind diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria and gonorrhea are fighting back by developing resistance to our arsenal of pharmaceuticals. With the World Health Organization saying that we could be heading to a "post-antibiotic age," what infections are becoming a concern? Report by Meera Senthilingam

HIV (insert: Human immunodeficiency virus)



The arrival of antiretroviral therapy changed the face of the HIV epidemic globally from a chronic, debilitating and inevitably fatal infection to one that can be managed to live a long and healthier life.



But the virus reproduces rapidly, meaning resistant forms could easily form and multiply. Up to 14% resistance was found in high-income countries soon after antiretrovirals were introduced in the 1990s and increased use of treatment in developing countries has seen resistance emerge more globally. In 2012, 35 million people were estimated to be living with HIV, based on World Health Organization reports, and with over 2 million people newly infected in 2012, HIV could one day return to pandemic levels if resistance continues to spread.