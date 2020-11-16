Tiger Woods helps Masters' champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

Photos: Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta

Dustin Johnson of the US embraces his caddie and brother Austin Johnson after sinking his putt to win on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2020 Masters. After being delayed seven months by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament was held without patrons 12 November through 15 November.