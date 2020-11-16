Fat, flightless parrot named Bird of the Year after a campaign tainted by voter fraud

London (CNN) A lengthy and bitter election campaign that dragged in competing interest groups and was sullied by a voter fraud scandal came to an unlikely end on Monday, when a fat, flightless and nocturnal parrot stunned pundits to claim an upset victory.

The kakapo, officially the world's heaviest parrot, won New Zealand's Bird of the Year vote after a weeks-long campaign that rivaled human political contests in intensity.

It became the first bird to win the contest for a second time -- a feat not explicitly prohibited by the country's constitution -- and snatched victory thanks to the competition's unique and convoluted voting system, having lost the outright popular vote to the Antipodean albatross.

"In a stunning upset the kākāpō swoops in from behind to claw the title of #BirdOfTheYear 2020 away from competition front-runner," Forest & Bird, the environmental group that organizes the annual contest, announced on social media on Monday, with a nod to CNN's coverage of another high-profile election race.

BREAKING NEWS: In a stunning upset the kākāpō swoops in from behind to claw the title of #BirdOfTheYear 2020 away from competition front-runner - the toroa/Antipodean albatross.



The kākāpō makes history as the first bird to win Bird of the Year twice! pic.twitter.com/IFrsVvbkPU — Forest & Bird (@Forest_and_Bird) November 15, 2020

The New Zealand competition frequently turns heated, as politicians, celebrities and online groups endorse their preferred creatures.