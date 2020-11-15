Meet the singer taking TikTok by storm by annoying his girlfriend in the most endearing way

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) A singer who went viral on TikTok for making videos of himself annoying his girlfriend with his songs is also touching people's hearts with his music.

It started in September when Yuni, who goes by YX as an artist, made a TikTok showing him singing a funny song while his girlfriend was sick in the bathroom.

"The plan wasn't to be on TikTok but my girlfriend ate a really, really bad apple pie and it affected her so, well, I sang about it," Yuni, 28, told CNN. "When the video went viral people started to gravitate towards the funny songs but also my serious music, which most people have been contacting me about," he said.

Yuni started using his ukulele to serenade his girlfriend at the most inopportune times and sharing her reaction with his TikTok followers. Yuni said "since 2020 has been tough," he wanted to change the narrative with his music.

One of his most popular videos is of him waking up his girlfriend after she overslept by plugging in a microphone, playing music, and singing. While she woke up annoyed, she couldn't stay mad for long because his lighthearted songs often also tap into his softer side.

