Sacramento police officer fatally shoots a person who allegedly pointed a gun at a group of people

(CNN) A Sacramento police patrol sergeant shot and killed an armed suspect inside a warehouse Saturday night after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a crowd of people, police said in a news release.

Police responded to Juliesse Avenue in California's state capital around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of vehicles being driven recklessly in the area, the release said. When the officers arrived, they found a large group gathered in a warehouse for a boxing event.

At around 8 p.m., a patrol sergeant, who had stayed in the area, saw people running from the building, police said. One person told the sergeant that someone had a gun, and multiple gunshots were then heard, police said.

The sergeant ran toward the sound of the shots and confronted an armed suspect who was allegedly pointing a firearm toward a crowd of people inside the building. The sergeant then fatally shot the person, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital, according to police.

