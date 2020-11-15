(CNN) Even in a year where the global pandemic has drastically disrupted everything from grocery shopping to weddings, some traditions stay the same -- like a Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center.

And on Saturday morning, the 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway spruce arrived to take its place in the iconic Manhattan scene, according to CNN affiliate WCBS

The tree was brought in from Oneonta, New York and arrived with police escort, according to a tweet from the New York Police Department

"A lot of people need a lot of hope this year 'cause of the Covid-19, and we were more than honored to donate it. And hopefully we bring some joy into some people's lives this season," owner of the property if came from, Paula Dick, told the station. "I didn't realize that a tree that was in my yard just not too long ago would bring joy to so many people."

Health experts have cautioned the public to maintain Covid-19 precautions over the holiday season to keep cases from skyrocketing, as they predict they will. But the pomp and circumstance of the outdoor attraction has remained largely unchanged from previous years.

