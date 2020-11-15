Thousands of cars form lines to collect food in Texas

(CNN) Thousands of people lined up for groceries at a food bank distribution event in Dallas, Texas, this weekend, with organizers saying the Covid-19 pandemic has increased need in the city.

"Forty percent of the folks coming through our partners doors are doing so for the first time," she said.

"It really is amazing and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning."

North Texas Food Bank s it distributed more than 600,000 lbs of food at the November 14 event.

In another car, one woman told the station she had been struggling: "I haven't been working since December. I can't find a job, they cut off my unemployment -- it's a big deal. It's a real big deal."

NTFB President Trisha Cunningham said she is proud of her team and the community "for providing some hope and care during these extraordinary times."

"It was quite a humbling scene to see so many in need," she told CNN.

NTFB has several mobile pantry events scheduled throughout the week.