Atlanta off-duty officer involved in fatal shooting at nightclub, police say

(CNN) An off-duty Atlanta police officer was involved in a shooting outside a nightclub that left one man dead and two injured Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near the entrance of the club downtown after a dispute between a patron and a security guard, Atlanta Police Spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

The officer, who was working an extra job outside the club, responded after "the dispute escalated" and shots were fired, according to Avery.

The officer fired his weapon, Avery said.

"It is not clear at this point who shot whom, but three people were shot in the incident. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition but expected to survive, and one person suffered a minor injury. The officer was not injured," said Avery.

