The girl who challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle is co-writing a song to perform with the Foo Fighters

(CNN) The 10-year-old UK girl who challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle three months ago is now co-writing a song to someday perform with the Foo Fighters front man and his band.

Nandi Bushell, the young multi-instrumentalist who captured thousands of people's hearts after she began sharing videos of herself rocking out as she played the drums and guitar while screaming, immediately accepted his invitation during a video chat last week.

During their virtual conversation -- in which Bushell met the rock legend for the first time and taught him how to scream while doing drumrolls -- Grohl asked her to perform with his band.

"When the Foo Fighters finally come back to the UK, do you think that you would get up onstage and jam with us?" Grohl asked. "But it has to be at the end of the set, because you're gonna steal the show. It can't be at the beginning of the set, because if you come out first, it's just all downhill from there."

"Yes, definitely, 100%," she quickly responded.